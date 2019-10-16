Judge allows 'Inside Out' copyright lawsuit to continue in Ontario

A man who claims the Oscar-winning film "Inside Out" was a ripoff of his work can press his copyright lawsuit against some of his targets in Ontario, including Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures Inc., a judge has ruled. A visitor walks past a display of Disney characters inside an exhibition entitled "Mexico and Walt Disney: A Magical Encounter," at the Cineteca Nacional, Mexico's film archive, in Mexico City, Nov. 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rebecca Blackwell