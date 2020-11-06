Al Roker to take time off work to battle prostate cancer

This image released by NBC shows Al Roker on the set of the "Today" show in New York on Feb. 11, 2020. Roker has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. “It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said Friday on NBC's “Today.” “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.” (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)