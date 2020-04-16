Alessia Cara practically willed 'The Willoughbys' role into being

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara speaks as she's announced as the new host for the Junos during the 2020 Juno Award nominee press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Cara is a big believer in the "Fake it 'til you make it" mantra — and for good reason.Ever since she was young, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter from Brampton, Ont., has found that whenever she pretends to be something or wishes for it, it often happens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette