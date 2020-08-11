Trini Lopez, 1960s-era singer mentored by Sinatra, dies

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2002 file photo, singer and actor Trini Lopez poses in Dallas. Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist who gained fame for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer” in the 1960s and took his talents to Hollywood, has died. He was 83. Filmmaker P. David Ebersole confirmed that Lopez died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif., from COVID-19. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/The Dallas Morning News via AP)