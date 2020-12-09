Performers set for TV special replacing cancelled Rose Parade

Tournament House, the headquarters of the Tournament of Roses, sponsor of the Rose Parade, is shown Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. There won't be thousands of people watching flower-laden floats roll through the streets of Pasadena on New Year's Day, but the show will go on. Sheryl Crow leads a long list of performers and celebrity guests who will appear in a Jan. 1 television special replacing the 132nd Rose Parade, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Antczak)