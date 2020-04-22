Betsy Wyeth, widow and muse of Andrew Wyeth, dies at 98

FILE - In this May 1985 file photo, American artist Andrew Wyeth poses with his wife Betsy at an unknown location in front of his paintings "The Patriot," left, and "Maga's Daughter" for which Betsy was the model. Betsy James Wyeth, the widow, business manager and muse of painter Andrew Wyeth, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at age 98, according to the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pa., which she helped found. (AP Photo, File)