San Francisco musical, longest running in US, to hang up hat

In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 photo, characters portraying French poodles, Coco Chanel and Vladimir Putin perform during the musical "Beach Blanket Babylon" in San Francisco. The campy small San Francisco show that's been a must-see for tourists and locals alike for more than 45 years, making it the nation's longest continuously running musical revue, is closing its curtain. Its final performance is set for New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)