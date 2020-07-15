Polaris short list includes past winners Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, Caribou

Kaytranada poses for a photo after being awarded the 2016 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto on Monday, September 19, 2016. Three past winners of the prestigious Polaris Music Prize have another shot at the title. DJ and record producer Kaytranada, interdisciplinary musician Lido Pimienta, and electronic composer Caribou have all made the short list for the $50,000 Canadian honour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young