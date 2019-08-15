From earbuds to the small screen: CBC to develop five podcasts into TV series

Canadian documentary filmmaker David Ridgen, poses after a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Jan 25, 2007. CBC is bringing its first slate of podcasts to the small screen. The public broadcaster announced that it's developing five audible titles into television series at podcast conference in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP,Manuel Balce Ceneta

TORONTO - CBC is bringing its first slate of podcasts to the small screen.

The public broadcaster announced plans to adapt five titles into television series at a podcast conference in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Projects include a scripted show based on "Someone Knows Something," in which host David Ridgen rexamines unsolved murders and disappearances.

CBC's "Uncover," a true-crime series that will air as a documentary, explores two waves of murders in Toronto's gay village.

Also in the works are TV adaptations of humorous self-improvement podcast "Personal Best," tween-hosted explainer series "Tai Asks Why" and the romantic memoir "Alone: A Love Story."

