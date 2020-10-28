Meghan seeks to postpone trial in privacy suit against paper

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London. The Duchess of Sussex is seeking to delay the start of the trial in her privacy action against a British newspaper over its publication of excerpts from a “private and confidential? letter she wrote to her father. The former Meghan Markle, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, made the request ahead of a preliminary hearing on the case scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)