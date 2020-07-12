Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. The search to find “Glee" TV show star Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday, July 11, 2020, without any results, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)