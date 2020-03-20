The Grand Ole Opry to play on in an empty theatre

FILE - This undated file photo shows The Grand Ole Opry, the longest continuously running radio show in the world, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. The Grand Ole Opry is playing on through the coronavirus spread. The country music institution, which has been airing Saturday nights for 94 years, is set to broadcast live on television this Saturday from a mostly empty venue. Country singer Marty Stuart will be performing with just a guitar and a mandolin. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)