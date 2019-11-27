Philip Pullman’s latest book is adventure for an anxious age

FILE - In this Thursday May 16, 2019 file photo, author Philip Pullman with his knighthood following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. The line between fantasy and reality is blurry in the world of Philip Pullman. The British author’s latest book, “The Secret Commonwealth,” is set in a world of mystery, magic, witches and daemons _ as well as untrustworthy politicians, manipulative charmers and fake news. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)