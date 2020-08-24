'Hoax' book reveals extent of internal unease at Fox

FILE - This combination of photo shows, from left, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle," and Sean Hannity, host of "Hannity" on Fox News. Brian Stelter, who wrote “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” says several people at Fox privately expressed worry to him about the growing power of prime-time opinion hosts Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham at the expense of Fox's news operation. (AP Photo)