Spin Master to turn 'Paw Patrol' into first of multiple feature films

Ronnen Harary, co-founder and co-CEO of the Spin Master toy and entertainment company, poses for a photograph at their office in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Pre-school puppy series "Paw Patrol" is heading to the big screen. Spin Master Corp. says it's turning its popular franchise into an animated feature film that will hit theatres in August 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette