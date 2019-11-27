The small-town movie house braces for an unexpected threat

This July 25, 2019 photo released by the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association shows the exterior of the Callicoon Theater in Callicoon, N.Y. The Callicoon Theater is a single-screen cinema along the banks of the Delaware River in the Catskills, in rural upstate New York. It has an art-deco facade and 380 seats. Owner Kristina Smith says The Callicoon is more than a place to see “Frozen 2” or “Parasite.” It’s a meeting place, a Main Street fixture, a hearth. (Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association via AP)