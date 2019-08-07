Canadian indie filmmaker makes the cut in Toronto festival's competitive sidebar

A scene from the film "Anne at 13, 000 ft" , directed by Kazik Radwanski is pictured in this undated handout photo provided August 7, 2019. New films from actress-turned-writer/director Julie Delpy and Toronto indie filmmaker Kaz Radwanski are among the titles chosen for the Toronto International Film Festival's competitive Platform section. Radwanski's feature, a Canada/USA production entitled, "Anne at 13,000 ft," is the sole Canadian entry in the category, which offers a $20,000 juried prize to the best film. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TIFF *MANDATORY CREDIT*