Canadian arts impresario Walter Homburger has died at age 95

Walter Homburger receives the Performing Arts Award at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on April 30, 2010. Canada's arts community is mourning the death of impresario Walter Homburger. An obituary on the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre's website says Homburger died Thursday at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre in Toronto. He was 95. As managing director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for 25 years, Homburger fostered the careers of acclaimed artists including Glenn Gould. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick