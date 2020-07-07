Posthumous memoir by Sargent Shriver scheduled for January

FILE - In this December, 1960, file photo, then President-elect John F. Kennedy, standing at center, is surrounded by members of his family in home of his parents in Hyannis Port, Mass. Standing, left to right, are Ethel Kennedy, wife of Robert Kennedy; Steven Smith and wife Jean Kennedy Smith; Robert Kennedy; Patricia Kennedy Lawford; Sargent Shriver, Joan Kennedy, wife of Edward Kennedy; and Peter Lawford. Foreground, left to right: Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Joseph P. Kennedy and wife Rose Kennedy seated in front; Jacqueline Kennedy; and Edward Kennedy. The death on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, of Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President Kennedy, means Camelot's inner circle is almost gone. (AP Photo, File)