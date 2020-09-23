Spin Master launches 'Mighty Express'; says 'Paw Patrol' 'isn't going anywhere'

An episode of "Might Express" is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian company behind "Paw Patrol" has launched a new children's animated series about trains, and insists the blockbuster puppy predecessor that counts Prince George among its fans still has a long life ahead of it. On Tuesday Spin Master Corp., debuted the Vancouver-made preschooler series "Mighty Express" on Netflix globally, with kid characters and their train pals in Tracksville. Targeted at kids ages two to five, "Mighty Express" has the same tone as "Paw Patrol, the same creator in Keith Chapman, and the same franchise trajectory with an upcoming learning app and toy/apparel line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Spin Master