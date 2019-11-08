A$AP Rocky returns to Sweden months after assault conviction

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019 file photo, A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. American rapper A$AP Rocky will perform in Sweden several months after he was convicted of assault in a street brawl in the capital of Stockholm. Concert promoter Live Nation says on Friday, Nov. 8 the rapper will return to Stockholm "after tremendous support from the Swedish fans." The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)