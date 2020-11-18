BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Diana interview

FILE - In this file photo dated Nov. 7, 1985, Britain's Princess Diana wears the Spencer tiara as she and Prince Charles attend state dinner at Government House in Adelaide, Austraila. The BBC’s board of directors has announced Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, FILE)