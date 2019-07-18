Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are hitched

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2018 file photo shows Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford at the 2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Los Angeles. Landecker said, Thursday, July 18, 2019, she wed Whitford. The got married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)