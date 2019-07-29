Wu-Tang clan to headline music and food festival from chef Matty Matheson

Chef Matty Matheson's mission on 'Dead Set on Life' is to experience culture through the shared love of food. Matheson is seen in this undated handout photo. Toronto chef Matty Matheson is launching his own food and music festival, headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan. The restaurateur, cookbook author and TV personality says Mattyfest 2019 will be a family-friendly marriage of food and music, with a menu curated by the outspoken, tattooed Viceland star. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Viceland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*