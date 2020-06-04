Chinese dissident Xu Zhiyong to be honoured by PEN America

FILE - In this July 17, 2009 file photo, legal scholar Xu Zhiyong, is seen at a meeting in Beijing, China. Zhiyong, a prominent Chinese activist and legal scholar detained by the government earlier this year, is being honored by PEN America. The literary and human rights organization announced Thursday that Xu is this year’s winner of the Freedom to Write Award, which previously has been given to dissidents everywhere from Cuba to Turkey. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File)