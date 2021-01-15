Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership

FILE - Daniel Suarez stands next to his car before a NASCAR cup series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. in this Monday, June 10, 2019, file photo. New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner for an organization making its debut next month at the Daytona 500. Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks. The team has hired driver Daniel Suarez. It will not be NASCAR’s first pairing of a Hispanic driver and team owner. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)