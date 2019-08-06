New York Film Festival sets slate with Almodovar, Varda

FILE - In this May 18, 2019. file photo, irector Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Pain and Glory" at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The New York Film Festival has announced on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, the main slate for its 57th edition, adding films by Almodovar, Noah Baumbach and the late Agnes Varda to its highly selective annual Lincoln Center event.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)