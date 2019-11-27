Death of Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao sparks outpouring of grief

FILE - In this August 12, 2013, file photo, actor Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. The 35-year-old Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. Gao had been while filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)