Mississippi road signs for Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash site

An etching of Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant is seen at the Lynyrd Skynyrd Monument, located near the site of the band's Oct. 20, 1977, plane crash in Gillsburg, Miss., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. The rock band famous for “Sweet Home Alabama" and “Free Bird,” now has highway signs pointing to the site of the plane crash that claimed the lives of some of its members. Fans gathered Sunday as the Mississippi Department of Transportation unveiled exit signs from Interstate 55 near McComb and state Highway 568. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)