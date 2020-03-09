'Come From Away' Chinese tour postponed over COVID-19 concerns: organizers

Irene Sankoff, left, and her husband David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics of Mirvish's "Come From Away" hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on November 30, 2017. Organizers say the Chinese tour of "Come From Away" has been postponed in light of concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. The Newfoundland-set musical was slated to open in China this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette