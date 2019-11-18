Like her parents, Blue Ivy now an award-winning songwriter

FILE - In this July 9, 2019 file photo, Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women. Ivy gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)