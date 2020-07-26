Kelowna country singer Teigen Gayse is having an album release party on Thursday, July 30 at Barn Owl Brewery, beginning at 8 p.m.
The $25 admission includes a copy of her debut CD which was written and recorded in Austin, Texas with producers Tyler McCallum and Cody Angel.
Due to social distancing, there is limited seating available. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item with them.
The album includes the single “Don’t Look Back,” which could unofficially be an inspirational song related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Teigen Gayse,” the album is available on Amazon and Spotify or through her website at teigengayse.com.