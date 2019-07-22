Artists in the Carrs Landing area of Lake Country are inviting the public to visit them on July 27-28 and again Aug. 3-4.
People can take a self-guided tour and visit six artists at their studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art tour passports, including a map of all the artists’ studios, are available at local wineries, Lake Country Art Gallery, Winfield IDA, and Lake Country Liquor Store. There will be lots of signs along the way, too.
Passports can also be picked up at any of the artists’ studios.
If you collect the signatures of the six participating artists and leave your passport at the last studio you visit, you will be entered to win a box of wines from participating wineries,
Participating artists are Dale Harris, Laine Lowe, Virgina May, Chris Malmkvist, John Waite and Doug Alcock. They’ll all have works for sale.
