The Penticton & District Community Arts Council’s online activities page offers seniors a great way to enjoy performances from gifted local musicians, hear or read a short story, create art or colour abstract or whimsical pages.
From the comfort of your own home out of the summer heat or to protect your COVID bubble, the Arts Matters online program is a treasure trove of activities created by local artists for free use.
There’s a delightful beginner embroidery pattern to create Speckles, the spring chicken; video instruction on how to paint rocks using vibrant colours and thoughtful words, tips on creating abstract backgrounds for letters or drawings using household items and instruction on how to add texture to your painting using glaze and glue; there are wonderfully abstract and whimsical colouring pages as well as music videos from local favourites including Yanti Rowland, Tavis Weir, Isaac Jordan and Aidan Mayes.
There are also feature art works, a short story to download and another read by the author.
The family-friendly web pages change frequently and are the perfect way to enjoy time exploring on your own or encourage family and friends to share the time watching and creating.
The web page is www.pentictonartscouncil.com/online-activities/
The material is all free of charge to enjoy. For those who would like to, there is a button on the web page for donations that go to the artists via Canada Helps.