The popular Louisiana Hayride show is returning to the Okanagan, this year celebrating the company’s 10-year anniversary.
The show includes country and rockabilly hits from the 1950s through until the early 1970s as the cast pays tribute to the historical radio program.
The Louisiana Hayride was a live radio show that ran from 1948-1960. It was broadcast from the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Louisiana to a studio audience of more than 3,000 and was also sent out live over KWKH radio across the United States.
The audiences enjoyed the performances of country stars of the day as well as many new, younger artists wanting to break into the business. Among the singers who got their start on the Hayride were Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and a then-unknown Elvis Presley, who made two appearances at the age of 19.
The six-person cast — Gil and Lori Risling, Derek Pullman, Andrea Anderson, Vic deSousa and William Brookfield — are presently on a tour of Western Canada.
The show comes to Vernon on Tuesday, Nov. 19; Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and the Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Lake Country concert will include some Christmas music.
Tributes include Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson.
Additionally songs will be performed that were popularized by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Conway Twitty and Charley Pride.
The set list includes the usual crowd favourites, but in an effort to stay fresh, some new songs are added for each tour.
Although she wasn’t born by the time the Hayride had concluded, the show’s format bends the rules and includes a few Shania Twain numbers, performed by Anderson.
“She was inspired by the Louisiana Hayride,” Gil Risling said, in reference to including Twain songs, an effort to add a younger demographic to the audience.
All music is performed live on the Louisiana Hayride Show, complete with studio stage set and the stories behind some of the songs.
Tickets for the show at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre are available at ticketseller.ca or toss free by phone at 1-866-311-1011.
For the Lake Country show, tickets can be purchased at Lake Country Municipal Hall, from Kelowna Tickets at Orchard Park Mall or online at: creeksidetheatre.com.
Tickets in Penticton are available in person from the Penticton Community Centre or by phone at 250-490-2426.
All three shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
