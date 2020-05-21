Music has stopped at the Dream Cafe, Bob Ross’s paintings were never exhibited at the Penticton Art Gallery, actors are no longer making people laugh and cry at Many Hats Theatre, and forget Glass Tiger — they’re gone from Peachfest.
Members of the arts community are still finding creative ways of connecting with local audiences amid the COVID -19 pandemic, but social distancing measures are dealing a heavy blow to most artists and organizations.
“It was incredibly disheartening — and continues to be so — with each event that is cancelled — large or small,” said Bethany Handfield, administrator for the Penticton & District Community Arts Council.
“For so many of our artists, art groups, and local businesses, this is the big income-generating time of year. We’ve made it through the lean winter and now the losses from this year will be hard to recover from.”
The arts council had no choice but to close the Leir House, Handfield said, which makes her sad for the students, teachers, and artists who would have put the space to its best use. She hopes the community will be able to support local artists and organizations by purchasing their work or donating.
“Even if it’s just sharing an event on Facebook, everything helps,” she added.
Handfield pointed out how the federal government has relaxed rules on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program ($2,000 a month for Canadians out of work due to COVID) by allowing recipients to earn up to $1,000 a month without being disqualified — a rule that freelancing artists can take advantage of.
The virus came about during a milestone year for the Penticton Arts Council, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and the Okanagan School of the Arts — which are all celebrating their 60th anniversaries in 2020.
Despite all of the major cancellations — including Peachfest for the first time in its 73-year history — events are still being planned for later this year, whether in limited or full capacity.
“Our Arts Rising Festival/Culture Days events will be happening Sept. 25-27. If some or all are able to happen in person, that will be wonderful. If we need to host them online, we are prepared to do so,” said Handfield.
Another major event that can still be salvaged is the Bob Ross exhibit at the Penticton Art Gallery, though it had to be postponed to July and social distancing will still be in effect.
Gallery curator Paul Crawford says that’s a blessing and a curse: While he’s grateful that such a high-profile exhibit is being saved, he worries the gallery won’t be able to accommodate public demand to see it.
Since most people have been forced to spend more time at home or in solitude, Crawford recently caught up with Syrian artist Humam Alsalim, whose sombre exhibit “You Are Not Alone” was featured at the PAG in 2016.
Their discussions led to the idea for a new project, an exhibit featuring “artists around the world sharing art depicting their loneliness,” said Crawford.
“The idea is to create a time capsule for this moment in history. This is the first time the whole world has had to go through something together. Not a single country hasn’t been affected by it to some capacity.”
But while there are some silver linings at the PAG, the gallery is facing a major setback as its largest annual fundraiser — normally held this time of the year — had to be cancelled for 2020.
Glenn Sinclair of the South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society said it’s completely unnecessary for local artists to be in dire straits, but the Canadian government blew its chance to take any meaningful action.
He compared the German government’s allotment of the equivalent of $76 billion for freelancers and businesses in the cultural, creative, and media sectors to Canada’s $500 million for arts and culture.
“In Canada none of that is targeted for local theatre or local musicians,” Sinclair said.