If you’ve ever wondered what really goes in to writing a song, you’ll have a chance to find out soon.
A Toronto-based couple has launched the first 97 South Song Sessions, set to take place Aug. 1-2 at Bench 1775 Winery and the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“For years, my husband and I have been attending songwriter festivals,” said Robin Ott, the now president of 97 South Song Sessions.
“We fell in love with the experience. There’s something really magical about it,” she said.
With a summer home in the South Okanagan, the couple knew Penticton would be the best place to stage their event.
“My husband recently sold his (music) company, and suddenly had some time to put into the idea,” said Ott, explaining the idea was one she couldn’t do alone. “We sat down and laid it out.”
Ott said the couple chose the highway as the event’s name, loving the way it “rolled off the tongue,” and how it stretches from the United States, through B.C. and all the way to Alaska.
The two-night event will be hosted by ET Canada’s Paul McGuire, and feature Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Tim Nichols and Bob Dipiero, as well as Grammy award nominee and CMA Song of the Year winner Jimmy Yeary.
Jessica Mitchell, the 2017 CCMA Roots Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year nominee, and whom Ott describes as having the “voice of an angel,” will also join the event.
Ott explained the event isn’t like a concert; rather the evening will be an intimate event with a limited number of seats.
“It’s just a really intimate, emotional experience. It’s a cool and unique way to experience music,” she said.
“There’s lots of laugh and lots of tears. You’ll get the true backstage pass to the song.” Buy tickets at 97southsongsessions.com.
