Acclaimed Vancouver director Christopher Weddell will present MadFox Theatre’s inaugural production, Little One in a three-night run in Kelowna next week.
Weddell, who has played on stages across Europe and North America, is best known in the province as a founding member and past artistic associate of Vancouver’s Bard On The Beach Festival.
Little One, written by Hannah Moscovitch, is a haunting story of adopted siblings Aaron and Claire: one the definition of normal and the other deeply disturbed and unpredictable.
Little One stars Pete MacLeod (Kelowna Actors Studio’s Equus and Fred Skeleton’s The Pillowman) and Zoe Sommerfeld (KAS’s Steel Magnolias) as Aaron and Claire respectively.
This piece explores issues such as mental health and trauma. MadFox Theatre has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association to provide educational resources after the performance to their patrons.
The show will be at the WorkRoom, Aug. 22-24, 100 — 2600 Enterprise Way. Tickets are available for $30 plus fees from Kelowna Tickets.
