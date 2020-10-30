FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips on Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register in advance online at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
• Badgentina, husband and wife folk rockers, at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, one-hour sets, 7 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m., in support of their album, “Dead Reckon,” $20, for tickets for late show visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Kelowna Actors Studio presents “Gore & Guts Galore! Evil Dead,” a musical, until Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., 1379 Ellis St., Kelowna, tickets: kelownatickets.com/online/article/EvilDead2020
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “To Talk With Others,” plus other displays, Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays), 11-4 p.m. (weekends), runs until Nov. 7., 199 Marina Way
• “United in Art,” a new exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, works can be viewed online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra,” also: “A history of Scouting in the South Okanagan,” Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m., 785 Main Street
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents classic Halloween movies: “Halloween,” (1978, R): “Hocus Pocus,” (1993, PG); “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” (1993, G); “Monsters Inc.,” (2001, G) and “Poltergeist,” (1982, PG). Also showing this week: “100% Wolf,” (G); “Come Play,” (14-A); “The Empty Man,” (14-A); “Honest Thief,” (PG); “On the Rocks,” (PG); “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G); “Tenent,” (PG); “V for Vendetta,” (14-A); “The War With Grandpa,” (G), for specific showtimes and to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
• Halloween
• Last chance! Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive, final market of 2020 season
• Final race of the season, Penticton Speedway, 2 p.m., hornets, streetstock, hit to pass, tickets must be purchased in advance by texting 250-460-0121 (payment via e-transfer).
• “Boodoos” Haunted Adventure at Hoodoos Adventures, 131 Ellis Street, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., features spooky rock climbing and other Halloween-themed activities, $15, costumes and masks mandatory, reservations recommended: hoodooadventures.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by Halloween surprise featuring live music with The Shindigger
• Slackwater Brewing has a cheeky live show, 7-9 p.m., safe social distancing in place, prizes for best-dressed table
• Safe social-distanced Halloween in Oliver, Canadian Tire has candy bags in the parking lot and Buy Low Foods is welcoming trick-or-treaters, both 5-6:30 p.m., Nature’s Basket is offering trick-or-treating, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Oliver Fire Department presents drive-thru haunted house at the fire hall, beginning at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1
• Today is November 1, the first day of November and 306th day of 2020.
• Yay! We get an additional hour of 2020: Daylight Savings Time ends, turn back your clock one hour at 2 a.m.
• Bianca Berkland performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., jazzy background music, 5 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Help us rebuild the community calendar. Email details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca