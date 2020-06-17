LIVERPOOL — There is a movement to change the name of the famous Liverpool street that inspired a beloved classic by The Beatles.
Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram said it’s possible Penny Lane was named after a notorious slave trader from the 1700s, James Penny, who fought against abolishing the slave trade, fearing it would destroy the city’s prospering economy. Penny was regarded at the time as being a prominent and well-respected businessman in the city.
During a recent Black Lives Matter rally, four street signs, generally targeted as souvenirs for Beatles fans, were instead vandalized with the word “Racist” painted over it.
According to Liverpool’s International Slavery Museum, there’s no evidence the street was named after James Penny.
But it is possible.
“The evidence is not conclusive,” museum staff said in a statement. “We encourage discussion on this topic, and openly talk about this with our visitors.
“We are actively carrying out research on this particular question and will re-evaluate our display of Liverpool street names and change if required.”
Originally intended for inclusion on the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album, “Penny Lane” was instead released as a stand-alone single with “Strawberry Fields Forever” and was later included on the “Magical Mystery Tour” album. In 1967, the double-A side single reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts and No. 2 in the UK.
Paul McCartney, who sang lead and co-wrote the song with John Lennon, described it as a “nostalgic” look back at their childhood. McCartney has yet to comment on the present controversy.
The Beatles supported Black musicians. Refusing to play to segregated audiences in the early 1960s, Chuck Berry and Little Richard were among their musical influences.