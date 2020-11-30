B.C.’s Country Music Gentleman, Ben Klick, took home the 2020 British Columbia Country Music Association Award for Interactive Artist of the Year on Sunday night. The award is granted to the solo artist or group who most notably participates in meaningful online interactions with their audience through their website and social media platforms.
“I want to thank the BCCMA and the fans for voting me the 2020 Interactive Artist of the Year. 2020 has been a challenging year for a lot of people, and it means a lot to know people are clinging to my music through these times as we move into a new ‘virtual’ normal,” the West Kelowna-based musician said in his acceptance speech.
Undeterred by the cancellation of his 40-date Western Canadian Summer Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Klick continues to advance further in his career and has successfully transitioned online to maintain the personal connection he holds with his following. His annual fundraiser, “Music Fest MS,” back in May generated close to $35,000 helping thousands of Canadians across the country who suffer from Multiple Sclerosis. To keep the spirit alive traditionally found in longed-for live shows, he broadcasted a live 90-minute YouTube concert where he reconnected and debuted new music for his ever-present fans.
Klick also recently released his brand-new single, “Meet Me On The Dance Floor” this past September, scoring significant traction by garnering over 30,000 streams in only the first few weeks. Additionally, with the help of a $10,000 grant given by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, Klick was able to add two new members to his team and is collaborating alongside ZYK Marketing and Frozen Lemon Media to develop fresh marketing materials, promotion and business strategies heading into 2021. This included working with Kamloops raised, LA based photographer Mark Maryanovich and Kelowna’s very own Savannah Bagshaw to get some new photos for future releases.
When posed a question regarding his time off the road, Klick said, “I’m still writing new music, recording, and practicing daily. But I’ve been lucky enough to be brought on by Okanagan College on a part-time basis to help instruct the Audio Engineering & Music Production Diploma Course, help out Stingray’s New Country 100.7 on weekends, and am a full-time student taking an online music business diploma program through Metalworks Institute.”
Beamer Wigley of Penticton was up for a major award - Album of the Year for his "Cloud 9 24/7." The winner was "Everbound," by The Washboard Union, which also won Entertainer of the Year and Group or Duo of the Year.