Penticton’s Many Hats Theatre Co. has announced its 2020 playbill and a call for open auditions.
Auditions will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Many Hats Theatre at the Cannery Trade Centre, on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 6 p.m.
Actors of all experience are invited to attend. A prepared monologue, headshot and acting resume are preferred, but not essential.
Auditionees should be prepared to be photographed and possibly do a cold read from one of the scripts.
“Our 2020 season has everything” Many Hats president Eric Hanston said.
“British and American farce, a Canadian classic and plays from the pens of some of the world’s foremost playwrights. Something for everyone. We are hoping to build on the success of Many Hats’ 12 previous seasons. We are very appreciative of the overwhelming support of all our fans.”
The following is a list of plays, show dates as well as the actors required for those who may want to audition on Oct. 16:
“Of the Fields Lately” by David French, directed by Jane Pilkey (Feb. 6-29): Three males in their 50s, one female in her 50s.
“This Random World” by Steven Dietz, directed by Jamie Eberle (April 9-May 2): Two men and five women ages 29-79, preferable ethnically diverse
“The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery” by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., directed by Jeanne Wnuk (July 2-25): One male, 40-60, two females, 40-60, two females, 30-50.
“Love Song” by John Kolvenbach, directed by Tammy Hansel (Sept. 10 - Oct. 3): Two males 30-50, two females, 30-50.
“Greater Tuna” by Joe Sears and Jaston Williams, directed by Ed Schneider (Nov. 12-Dec. 5): Two males, ages 25-45.
For additional information about auditions, email Ed Schneider at manyhatstheatre@shaw.ca
