This season marks the 60th Anniversary of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO). Each week through the season we will profile an individual musician from the orchestra.
This week I sat down with OSO horn player Dennis Colpitts. Dennis came to the horn later in his career after training as a tenor and trumpet player. He has also devoted much of his career to musical leadership as a conductor and teacher. Dennis has so many different talents and skills I think of him as a renaissance music man.
It’s not surprising that he is an accomplished tenor as it was passed down to him from a previous generation. His dad spent years singing tenor in a barbershop group and at ninety years of age is still singing in his church choir. Dennis tells me that his mother did not sing or play an instrument but loved music and encouraged him and his three siblings to study music as much as possible. Dennis studied piano and a few years of violin (which he says obviously didn’t do much good). When he started in the school band he considered studying the clarinet like his older siblings but wanted to forge a new path and chose the shiny trumpet instead. This one stuck.
After high school Dennis continued his music studies at the renowned Faculty of Music at UBC in Vancouver. It was here that he met and was inspired by Jim Fankauser, a legendary professor and choral conductor. “He was a passionate teacher and conductor,” Dennis shared with me “and inspired me to get involved with the choral sene at UBC. He also became a good friend.”
After university Dennis spent 34 years sharing his inspiration as a music teacher for middle school and high school students in North Vancouver, Langley, and Kelowna. He also kept busy singing with some of B.C.’s most accomplished choral programs, Vancouver Cantata Singers, Phoenix Chamber Choir and the Okanagan Festival Singers.
In the midst of this busy career Dennis discovered the horn (sometimes called the French Horn) and he was hooked. He devoted himself to practising and five years later he began playing in the Okanagan Symphony where he is delighted to share the stage with his wife Carol, our OSO pianist. To begin an instrument as an adult and attain a professional quality sound in just five years is remarkable. I asked Dennis what motivated him to pursue a new instrument so late in the game. “I just fell in love with the horn and it’s potential for gorgeous sound,” he said. “ I was not expecting to play in a professional orchestra, that part just happened, but that’s what I have loved about my music career, it has taken me in so many unexpected directions and I am so grateful.”
Often a professional player also does some teaching, and a teacher also does some playing. For Dennis the playing and teaching have played a very balanced role throughout his career and I wondered if he loved one over the other. Clearly I was not the first to ask him this question as he replied, “I am often asked what I like best, teaching or conducting, playing trumpet or french horn or singing. My answer is whatever I am doing in the moment. The wide variety of musical experiences that I have had and the great mentorship from my teachers has enabled me to be a player, a teacher and a conductor, leading others to discover their own musical talents.”
Dennis is the conductor for several groups in the city. He leads the Okanagan Symphony Wind Ensemble for the annual UBC Okanagan graduation ceremonies. He loves leading the Kelowna City Band which he took up for the second time over the last decade. Dennis and the band perform many concerts each year including the celebratory Canada Day concert at Prospera Place as well as providing the commemorative music at the Kelowna Cenotaph each Remembrance Day. In fact, Dennis also plays the infamous reveille on a World War One bugle. It was no surprise to the Arts community when Dennis received the Okanagan Arts Award in music in 2015. This was a well deserved honour. Music has also led to other kinds of adventures. Every year Dennis joins friends from the OSO brass section on a fishing trip up the west coast.
They also bring their instruments and play brass quintets every night when they drop anchor and perform for audiences in small towns along the way. To this day their brass quintet are known as “Fish on Five” and have given countless performances all over B.C.
Fishing is just the tip of the iceberg for this renaissance man. When he has put all of his many instruments back into their respective cases Dennis can be found hiking, cruising, playing pickleball, tennis and darts.
His highlight achievement outside of music was the hole-in-one he achieved at Kelowna Springs in 2010. Recently he became certified for scuba diving.
Several years ago Dennis was helping out with some coaching with the Youth Symphony of the Okanagan which led to him doing some conducting alongside its founder Imant Raminsh. Once Imant retired, Dennis helped the YSO to come under the umbrella of the Okanagan Symphony where the ensemble is now known as the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO).
It is my great pleasure to share conducting duties of this wonderful group with Dennis. Like me, he is impressed with the skill and passion of the students and loves to be involved in their music making. It is amazing to hear this talented group of eighty musicians who range in age from 10 to 20 and come from all over the Okanagan valley. They will become our next generation of professional musicians.
Next weekend the OSYO will be very involved with music making when they join the professional musicians of the OSO performing Tchaikovsky’s most famous composition of all time, the 1812 Overture. There is no bigger party piece and we are all thrilled to perform it as part of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the OSO. The OSO will also be joined by recent graduates of the OSYO as featured soloists and composers. For Dennis, getting the students prepared for this concert is always an inspiration and a joy. “They learn at the speed of lightning” he observes, “and I hope lots of people will come out to hear the incredible energy of these wonderfully talented youth as they join with the OSO. With 130 musicians on stage it will be a great birthday celebration for the OSO” Soon after the celebration of the OSO birthday concert Dennis will be celebrating the birth of his first grandchild. I have no doubt that Dennis’ love for music will be passed on to this next generation.
Rosemary Thomson is musical director and conductor of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. This is a recurring column in The Okanagan Weekend.
