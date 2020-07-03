Friday, July 3
• Landmark Cinemas reopening with classic movies for $5 ($3 on Tuesdays), purchase tickets online and in advance: landmarkcinemas.com, social-distancing guidelines apply, full popcorn and beverage service available, “The Goonies,” (PG, 114 minutes), 2:45 p.m.; “Trolls World Tour” (G, 91 minutes), 2:50 and 5:30 p.m.; “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (117 minutes), 3:30 p.m.; “The Dark Knight,” (14A, 152 minutes), 4:30 p.m.; “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” (PG, 135 minutes), 5:45 p.m.; “Footloose” (PG, 107 minutes); 4:45 p.m.; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG, 115 minutes), 5:15 p.m.; “Grease,” (PG, 110 minutes), 6:05 p.m.; “Jurassic Park” (1993, PG, 127 minutes), 7 p.m.; “Dirty Dancing,” (PG, 100 minutes), 8 p.m.; “Deadpool (14A, 108 minutes); 8:30 p.m.; “Dark Knight Rises,” (PG, 164 minutes), 8:40 p.m.; “Ghostbusters” (PG, 121 minutes), 8:45 p.m.; “Bloodshot,” (14-A, 109 minutes), 9:20 p.m.; “Jaws,” (PG, 123 minutes), 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
• Socially-distanced exhibition opening reception at Penticton Art Gallery, Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents, En Game Air, Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” 2-10 p.m., suggested donation of $5 at the door.
• Penticton Speedway opening night, 2070 Carmi Road, 7 p.m. Flying Destruction, featuring hornets, street stocks, hit to pass and flying, spectators are welcomed but bleachers are sanctioned off for social-distancing, tickets at the game, ages 10 and under are free
•Fresh BC Talent music series, Scotty Berg performs outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, 10-11 a.m., social distancing in place, followed by "Mr. C.," 11 a.m. - noon
• Workshop from Farm to Jar, a Weekend Canning Intensive at Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, a two-day event, tickets are $349, purchase online at: oldgristmill.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m., safe-social distancing, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (there might be a line, depending on number of customers)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
• Okanagan Trestles Tour, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., for tickets: okanagantrestlestour.com
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
• Penticton City Council meets virtually, public meeting begins at 1 p.m., to watch: penticton.ca
• UNISUS Scholl presents a webinar for those who are interested in their IB program and scholar-athlete academies, ro register: unisus.ca.
