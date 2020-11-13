FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
• Today is Friday the 13th.
• From Augusta, Georgia, The Masters, second round coverage beginning at 7 a.m. (PT), TSN
• BCHL junior A hockey, Okanagan Cup semi-final, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, from the South Okanagan Events Centre, no spectators, but the game is available to listen to on a free live audio stream on the Vees Broadcast Network as well as on pay-per-view at BCHLTV.ca.
• “United in Art,” an exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, bid online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• The Tallbrothers jazz duo performs at the Venables Theatre in Oliver, $15, to purchase available tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m. takeout encouraged, all proceeds to charity, prepared by ‘Barry’ and ‘Lisa’ and volunteers
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., stay or to-go
• Free English classes presented by South Okanagan Immigrant Community Services, 340 Ellis Street, to see if you or a friend are eligible, phone 250-492-6299 or email: admin@soics.ca
• Piano music with Matt Hoeppner from Vancouver, The Hooded Merganser, 5-9 p.m.
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents “Let Him Go,” (14-A, 113 minutes); “Ammonite,” (18-A, 120 minutes); “Monkey Beach,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A, 96 minutes); “100% Wolf,” (G, 96 minutes); “The Honest Thief,” (PG, 100 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes), “Toy Story,” (G, 95 minutes); “Dr. No,” (PG, 109 minutes); “Freaky,” (14-A, 101 minutes); “The Last Vermeer,” (TBA, 117 minutes): for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
• From Augusta, Georgia, The Masters, Day 3 coverage beginning at 7 a.m. (PT), TSN
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade cheeseburgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by live music with entertainer Mat Duffus
• Holiday cheer at Blasted Church Vineyards,
11 a.m. 4 - p.m., visit: theheartofwinecountry.ca
for additional details
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15
• From Augusta, Georgia, The Masters, final round coverage beginning at 7 a.m. (PT), TSN
• Join local favourite, Maiya Robbie at Cannery Brewing. She will be playing some of her original folk songs as background music between 5 and 7 p.m. No cover charge.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.
• Army of SASS presents a chair dance workshop at Even Dance, presented by Nadine Wilson, 7-8:30 p.m., $20, register: penticton@armyofsass.com
• Holiday cheer at Blasted Church Vineyards, 11 a.m. 4 - p.m., visit: theheartofwinecountry.ca for additional details
