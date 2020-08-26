Justin Glibbery of Penticton performs “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” by Elton John at a noon-hour concert in Nanaimo Square, Wednesday. The City of Penticton and Downtown Penticton Association recently placed an old piano in the square which the public is now invited to play. Local artists helped redecorate the piano.
