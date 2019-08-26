Edmonton-metalcore band Juliet Ruin will perform Sept. 13 at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna. Formed in 2015, the band released a self-titled EP in 2017 and on Sept. 6 will release their first full-length album, “Old Stardust, Love and Chaos,” featuring the single, “Seasons.” From left, Dayn Armsworthy, lead guitar; Jesse Bauman, drums; Jess Fleming, lead vocals; Kent Geislinger, guitar and vocals and Cody Reid, bass and backing vocals. Also on the bill are Tama Hills and Cliffside. Tickets are $10. Show begins at 9 p.m.
