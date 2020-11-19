Calendar

A new show, featuring 600 pieces of art, opens this weekend at the Penticton Art Gallery. A gala is being held Friday night for members and donors. The general public can begin viewing the art on Saturday morning. All pieces are for sale and right in time for Christmas shopping.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

• Professional development day, all schools are closed today

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., coffee to follow, register in advance at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone: 250-487-7455

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m. takeout encouraged, all proceeds to charity, prepared by ‘Barry’ and ‘Lisa’ and volunteers

• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available

• Little Leonardos Pro-D Day art camp, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, featuring “Vincent’s Starry Night,” $40

• Pro-D Pottery Camp, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., ages 6-12, hosted by Art and Pottery Classes with Kathleen Murphy, 1006 Veterans Drive, $55, see details on Facebook

• 24th annual Soup Bowls Project, packages available at the Penticton Art Gallery’s gift shop

• Free English lessons, presented by SOICS, 340 Ellis Street, 9 a.m. - noon, free childcare available, for eligibility and registration: admin@soics.ca or phone 250-492-6299

• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents:  “The Last Vermeer,” (PG, 118 minutes); “Ammonite,” (18-A, 120 minutes, sex scenes, nudes); “Freaky,” (14-A, 101 minutes, violence); “Let Him Go,”  (14-A, 113 minutes); “Monkey Beach,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A, 96 minutes); “100% Wolf,” (G, 96 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes), “The Santa Clause,”  (G, 97 minutes); showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton

• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

• Exhibition opening: “Vignettes: A Journey Into the Collection,” Penticton Art Gallery, 600 original works of art from artists across the province. Everything will be for sale, show runs until Jan. 23.

• Electric bike (E-bike) rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60/two hours and $65-$75/three hours, call 250-770-0576

• Route Setting Clinic at Hoodoos Climbing Gym, register at: ben@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888, limited space

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade cheeseburgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by live classic rock-and-roll with The Midnight Special, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

• OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre’s 41st annual Share a Smile Telethon and online auction, 4-7 p.m. on Shaw Cable (channel 11), hosted by Chad Mielke

• Patrick Gilmour performs at the Cannery Brewing Co., stylish background music between 5 and 7 p.m., no cover charge.

• Route Setting Clinic at Hoodoos Climbing Gym, register at: ben@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888, limited space

• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races will follow at 1 p.m.

