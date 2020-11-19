FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
• Professional development day, all schools are closed today
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., coffee to follow, register in advance at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone: 250-487-7455
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m. takeout encouraged, all proceeds to charity, prepared by ‘Barry’ and ‘Lisa’ and volunteers
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
• Little Leonardos Pro-D Day art camp, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, featuring “Vincent’s Starry Night,” $40
• Pro-D Pottery Camp, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., ages 6-12, hosted by Art and Pottery Classes with Kathleen Murphy, 1006 Veterans Drive, $55, see details on Facebook
• 24th annual Soup Bowls Project, packages available at the Penticton Art Gallery’s gift shop
• Free English lessons, presented by SOICS, 340 Ellis Street, 9 a.m. - noon, free childcare available, for eligibility and registration: admin@soics.ca or phone 250-492-6299
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents: “The Last Vermeer,” (PG, 118 minutes); “Ammonite,” (18-A, 120 minutes, sex scenes, nudes); “Freaky,” (14-A, 101 minutes, violence); “Let Him Go,” (14-A, 113 minutes); “Monkey Beach,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A, 96 minutes); “100% Wolf,” (G, 96 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes), “The Santa Clause,” (G, 97 minutes); showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
• Exhibition opening: “Vignettes: A Journey Into the Collection,” Penticton Art Gallery, 600 original works of art from artists across the province. Everything will be for sale, show runs until Jan. 23.
• Electric bike (E-bike) rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60/two hours and $65-$75/three hours, call 250-770-0576
• Route Setting Clinic at Hoodoos Climbing Gym, register at: ben@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888, limited space
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade cheeseburgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by live classic rock-and-roll with The Midnight Special, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22
• OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre’s 41st annual Share a Smile Telethon and online auction, 4-7 p.m. on Shaw Cable (channel 11), hosted by Chad Mielke
• Patrick Gilmour performs at the Cannery Brewing Co., stylish background music between 5 and 7 p.m., no cover charge.
• Route Setting Clinic at Hoodoos Climbing Gym, register at: ben@hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888, limited space
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races will follow at 1 p.m.
Help us rebuild your community calendar. Send special events in point-form detail five days in advance Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca
To post online: pentictonherald.ca
Both are free services offered by The Herald.