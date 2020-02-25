Animal Crossing has been around for many different consoles for a long time. The games have always had a place in my heart for the simple game play, the look and humour of the series.
The games are simple enough — the player chooses and customizes a character and you’re thrown into the world. The game is a simulation, almost like a Sims game. There are no levels, shooting or violence in the games.
Players are tasked with buying a home, decorating it with their own style and, of course, paying the bank for that house over time. As you pay off the house, you can expand the house or purchase a bigger home. You spend your game days exploring the different locations. seeing what the town folks are doing at the moment and asking if they have any tasks for you to complete.
These tasks are usually worth bells — the in-game currency that’s used to buy items or pay down your mortgate. The game really offers the player freedom to do things to keep busy. You can spend the day exploring the island, collecting items for your in-game collection, fishing, etc.
If you don’t enjoy unstructured games, this one really isn’t for you. One of the coolest thing in things in game series is the in-game was tied to the console’s clock. With this addition, the game would change seasons and even had special holiday-themed activities like Halloween, Easter or Christmas, as a few examples. The game has an addictive nature that will have players spending hours and hours just completing tasks for everyone you run across in the game’s world. Try and earn some cool rewards.
The game has its own charm with its own art style and distinctive in-game dialogue. Every day has something new from new characters to interact with, quest and more.
With the new game in the series dropping in a few weeks, I can’t wait to see what it has to offer.