For Martin Kratky, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra cellist, sitting in the principal chair for our performances of Handel’s beloved “Messiah” is the joyous culmination of a long road of preparation.
I recently asked him about his journey from beginner cellist to accomplished professional as he prepares for these upcoming concerts.
How did you get you start as a musician?
My mother is an accomplished pianist and organist, which was my genesis for studying music. Growing up, both of my older sisters played the violin; I chose the cello. Happily that decision coincided with having a wonderful, nurturing first teacher, Ann Vallentyne, who lived so close I could walk there for a 7 a.m. lesson before heading to school. Her former students are now orchestral players, teachers, and soloists that play all over the world.
What motivated you to continue to study the cello?
Being part of a chamber music camp in my teens, coached by the St. Lawrence String Quartet, really gave me the pivotal kick to go study cello performance at the University of Toronto. I went on to do a Master’s deree at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, focusing on early music performance practice. Several summers studying at the Banff Centre were also incredibly inspiring.
Who inspired you along your learning journey?
Besides my principal teachers — Ann Vallentyne, Zdenek Konicek, , Shauna Rolston, Simon Fryer, Christina Mahler, and Catharina Meints — I’ve learned so much from fellow classmates, string quartet mentors, and string playing friends. Early on at U of T, (University of Toronto) Felix Deak, then Felicity, sparked my passion for baroque performance practice. I was soon making the trek to the home of Jeanne Lamon and Christina Mahler for lessons on the baroque cello. Ariel Barnes, well known to OSO audiences, is another friend who really believed in me and my sound while we were together in school; it’s so great to see his career as a soloist and principal in Nürnburg, Germany taking off. Geoff Nutall of the St. Lawrence String Quartet is another longtime friend and inspiration; we both share a love of Haydn, as rockstar and refiner of the string quartet.
Where did you get your start as a professional cellist?
My first “real” job was as principal cellist of the Saskatoon Symphony. The generosity of prairie people and their love of music is big, and I’m incredibly grateful for my time there at the beginning of my career. In 2009, I came to the B.C. interior, first as principal cellist of the Kamloops Symphony, but also teaching in several places, and soon playing as second chair in the OSO. In my view it’s the best seat in the orchestra, supporting the principal, but right in the midst of the action (of course, we all are in the centre of the music, no matter where we are playing or listening from).
Do you have any favourite repertoire?
I love so many different composers. Corelli, Bach, much Baroque music; Boccherini; Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven (come see the 9th Symphony live in May, it’s a must); Brahms; so much 20th and 21st-century music too. With composer friends, you really look out for new projects and soundscapes to learn and come to love.
Besides your roles in the Okanagan and Kamloops Symphonies, how else does music fill your life?
I teach private cello students in both Kelowna and Kamloops, I find it so wonderful and grounding to connect with youth and adults, ages 4 to 80. By refining our musical hearts and fingers we can save what at times seems like a heartless or hopeless world. On the initiative of Rachel Casponi, the teacher at Westwold Elementary School, I began a string program there, coaching a small group on violin, viola, and cello, each week. I’m also a founding member of the Sycamore String Quartet, a regular guest faculty at the Strings the Thing summer camp, and I play and perform as much chamber music as I can.
In repertoire written in the Baroque era (1600-1750) including Messiah, the principal cellist never stops playing. The bass line is continuous throughout the whole piece and has come to be known as the continuo part. What do you like about playing continuo?
Playing continuo is one of my favourite musical roles. When we hear the iconic Arias and Recitatives in Messiah, our attention is rightly on the vocal soloists. The continuo line is always guiding and supporting the soloists, like a half-invisible dance instructor. Every inflection, every gesture has immense importance. In that way it is a dance — perhaps the core reason I fell in love with historical performance practice and went on to pursue study in this field.
Do you have a process that you rely on to prepare this crucial role in “Messiah?”
In preparing to play the continuo part for the Messiah, knowing the full score is absolutely essential. That means knowing the text and every note of each singer’s solo line as well as the choral parts and how they interact. Even though the forces onstage seem large, they relate intimately in a luminous way. When we all dance together the whole is really greater than the sum of each part.
Clearly you are very busy with your cello. What gets your attention once you put it back in its case?
Besides the cello, I love the outdoors, and I spend as much time as I can working on the 60-acre property that’s my home — when I’m there, of course. Building everything from scratch, including a beautiful 12-sided home, has so far seen its fair dose of pain and struggle. Whether transcendence too, lies ahead or within, we’ll see. In the meantime, join me for the dance, and song, of Messiah.
Rosemary Thomson is music director and conductor with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.
---
QUICK HIT
Handel’s Messiah Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
Kallie Clayton - Soprano, Shane Hanson - Counter Tenor, Owen McCausland - Tenor, Stephen Hegedus - Bass-Baritone
Kelowna: Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre
Penticton: Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre at Penticton Community Centre
Vernon: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m. matinee at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
